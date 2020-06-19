Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Morningstar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $150.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.51. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $166.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $1,695,858.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,295,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,025,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 22,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $3,359,359.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,282 shares of company stock valued at $31,431,580. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 144.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

