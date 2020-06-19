Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 1,036 ($13.19) and last traded at GBX 1,031.56 ($13.13), with a volume of 54126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,032 ($13.13).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from Monks Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Monks Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.02%.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 962.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 922.33.

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

