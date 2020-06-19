Mondi (LON:MNDI) PT Raised to GBX 1,900 at UBS Group

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.27) to GBX 1,900 ($24.18) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,870 ($23.80) to GBX 1,650 ($21.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,025 ($25.77) to GBX 2,050 ($26.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,950 ($24.82) to GBX 1,650 ($21.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,820 ($23.16) to GBX 1,630 ($20.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mondi to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($22.91) to GBX 1,900 ($24.18) in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,747.50 ($22.24).

Shares of Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,522 ($19.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.42. Mondi has a 52 week low of GBX 1,156.50 ($14.72) and a 52 week high of £1,702.50 ($2,166.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,432.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,523.10.

In related news, insider Andrew King purchased 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,332 ($16.95) per share, with a total value of £293.04 ($372.97).

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

