Momo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 61,239 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,010% compared to the average daily volume of 5,517 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth about $1,524,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Momo in the first quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in Momo by 123.0% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 45,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 24,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momo in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Momo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of MOMO opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.72. Momo has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Momo had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Momo will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.