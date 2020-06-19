Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

Get Mitsui & Co Ltd alerts:

Mitsui & Co Ltd stock opened at $314.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.67. Mitsui & Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $247.60 and a fifty-two week high of $370.41.

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 billion. Mitsui & Co Ltd had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, analysts predict that Mitsui & Co Ltd will post 40.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co Ltd

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. It engages in the export, import, wholesale, and retail of steel products; steel processing; mining and sale of iron ores; and sale and trading of non-ferrous scrap, alloys, and products. The company also invests in copper, nickel, coal, power generation, cobalt smelting, gas distribution, LNG terminal, deepwater drilling, cogeneration, truck leasing, shipping, passenger transport, methanol, crop protection, phosphorus ore, natural gas liquefaction, processed oil food, property management, healthcare staffing, mobile services, venture, cyber security, and private equity businesses.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitsui & Co Ltd (MITSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.