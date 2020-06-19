MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is Japan’s largest general trading company. MC has long been engaged in business with customers around the world in virtually every industry, including energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, food and general merchandise. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

MSBHY opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. MITSUBISHI CORP/S has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.73.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $30.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. MITSUBISHI CORP/S had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MITSUBISHI CORP/S will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MITSUBISHI CORP/S stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MITSUBISHI CORP/S were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

