Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $136.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 60.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 491.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

