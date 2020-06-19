Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP stock opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average is $93.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $351,849.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,770.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $239,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,432,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,503 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,999,000 after acquiring an additional 837,126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 789,089 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,234,000 after acquiring an additional 466,872 shares during the period.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.