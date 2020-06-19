Michelle L. Basil Sells 203 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $18,125.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michelle L. Basil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Michelle L. Basil sold 24,217 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $2,168,874.52.

On Monday, June 8th, Michelle L. Basil sold 687 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $66,659.61.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $140.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $3,466,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research cut Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.83.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

