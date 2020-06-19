MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share on Monday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of MGDDY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 33,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,602. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGDDY shares. HSBC raised shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

