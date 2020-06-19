MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Stock Price Down 8.2% on Disappointing Earnings

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.58, 20,805,142 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 25,364,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

The real estate investment trust reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($2.16). MFA FINL INC/SH had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 105.71%. The company had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFA. Royal Bank of Canada cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 852.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.

About MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

