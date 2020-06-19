Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Meridian Energy Ltd (ASX:MEZ) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$4.48 ($3.18) and last traded at A$4.66 ($3.30), 15,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.67 ($3.31).

The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$4.64.

Meridian Energy Company Profile (ASX:MEZ)

Meridian Energy Limited engages in the generation, trading, and retail of electricity. It generates electricity through seven hydro power stations and five wind farms in New Zealand; three hydro power stations and two wind farms in Australia; and a solar farm in Tongatapu, Tonga. The company sells its electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers under the Meridian and Powershop brand names.

