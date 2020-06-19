Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Mercury NZ Ltd (ASX:MCY)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$4.58 ($3.25) and last traded at A$4.64 ($3.29), 4,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.67 ($3.31).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$4.56 and a 200 day moving average of A$4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66.

About Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY)

Mercury NZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, trading, and sale of electricity in New Zealand. The company operates through Energy Markets and Others segments. It operates nine hydro generation stations on the Waikato River; and five geothermal generation stations in the central North Island.

