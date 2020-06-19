Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mcdonald’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.50.

MCD opened at $189.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.66 and its 200-day moving average is $191.94. Mcdonald’s has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,181 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 62.3% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $940,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,908 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at $54,127,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

