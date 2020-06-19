MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.13. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

