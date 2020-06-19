Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.42 Million Stake in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,447 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in SVMK were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SVMK by 142.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter valued at $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SVMK alerts:

In other SVMK news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $149,540.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $27,908.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,613 shares of company stock worth $5,536,836. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $22.49 on Friday. SVMK Inc has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SVMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.