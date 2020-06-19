Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,825 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ryanair by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RYAAY. ValuEngine cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Ryanair stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.97.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($1.35). Ryanair had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

