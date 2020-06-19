Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 42,530 Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,530 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BK opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

