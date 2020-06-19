Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Get Materion alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTRN. Sidoti upgraded Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $277.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Materion will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Materion by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Materion by 2,324.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Materion by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Materion by 106.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.