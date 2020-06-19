Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Short Interest Down 18.4% in June

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,700 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 367,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,062. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $342.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mastercraft Boat has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 57.30%. The firm had revenue of $102.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.