Markus J. Cappel Sells 33,541 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $2,183,519.10. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 109,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.46. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 2.08.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 192.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.55%. The business had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCXI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

