Marifil Mines (CVE:MFM) PT Set at C$0.04 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.04 target price on Marifil Mines (CVE:MFM) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MFM stock opened at C$0.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. Marifil Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.17.
About Marifil Mines
Read More: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Marifil Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marifil Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.