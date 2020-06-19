Marifil Mines (CVE:MFM) PT Set at C$0.04 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.04 target price on Marifil Mines (CVE:MFM) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MFM stock opened at C$0.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. Marifil Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.17.

Get Marifil Mines alerts:

About Marifil Mines

Marifil Mines Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, indium, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, biogenic sulfur, zinc, and lead deposits, as well as oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Marifil Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marifil Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.