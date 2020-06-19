MannKind Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,542 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average daily volume of 1,686 call options.
In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 90,583 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MannKind by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,187,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 983,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MannKind by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 152,101 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth about $1,839,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 75,811 shares in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.70.
MannKind Company Profile
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.
