MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.63, but opened at $1.68. MannKind shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 4,145,500 shares.

Specifically, CEO Michael Castagna acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,854.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.20.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 5,998.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

