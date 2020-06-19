MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 118.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.70.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. MannKind has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $415.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MannKind by 46.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MannKind during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MannKind by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 152,101 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MannKind by 30.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in MannKind by 28.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 917,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 204,689 shares during the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

