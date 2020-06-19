Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP cut its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,161 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.5% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,076,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,914,000 after acquiring an additional 169,940 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 28.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,562,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,832,000 after buying an additional 342,492 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,784,000 after buying an additional 255,370 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,375,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,699,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 126.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,268,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,212,000 after buying an additional 707,881 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,351.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,790,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,605,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,728,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MANH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

MANH stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 2.01. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $95.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.42.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

