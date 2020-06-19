Malaga Cove Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,287,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,922,097,000 after purchasing an additional 50,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $2,678.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1,323.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,443.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,072.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,722.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rowe boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,611.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.