Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,126 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.31% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,405,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 182,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

MGY opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.57.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 132.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.16.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

