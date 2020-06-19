Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $393.72 million, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 129.56% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $120.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Camillo Martino purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $115,700.00. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

