Magdalena Yesil Sells 7,510 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Magdalena Yesil sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $341,855.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,384.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
SMAR stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $60.45.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.93.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
