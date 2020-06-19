Magdalena Yesil Sells 7,510 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Magdalena Yesil sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $341,855.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,384.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SMAR stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $60.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,391,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,513,000 after buying an additional 626,656 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.93.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

