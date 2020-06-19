Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 5,366.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,771,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702,582 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.22% of Macy’s worth $18,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Macy’s by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 45,455,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,185,000 after buying an additional 21,009,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Macy’s by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,675,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,853 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Macy’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,557,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,840,000 after purchasing an additional 319,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Macy’s by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,455,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,823,000 after purchasing an additional 169,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra decreased their target price on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $7.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.54. Macy’s Inc has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

