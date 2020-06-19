Macquarie Increases ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $26.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target increased by analysts at Macquarie from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VIAC. Barclays lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.76.
ViacomCBS stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ViacomCBS Company Profile
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
Featured Article: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.