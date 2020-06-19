Macquarie Increases ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $26.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target increased by analysts at Macquarie from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VIAC. Barclays lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.76.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

