Macquarie Boosts Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target to $29.00

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target lifted by Macquarie from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amc Networks from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amc Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cfra raised Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. Amc Networks has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $57.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.27 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 71.92% and a net margin of 10.16%. Amc Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amc Networks will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

