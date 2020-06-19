LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,291,059 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,306 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of LYFT worth $61,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 345.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 262,607 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 203,643 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 552,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in LYFT by 4.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 67,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LYFT by 4.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,268 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in LYFT in the first quarter valued at $280,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYFT opened at $35.32 on Friday. LYFT Inc has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on LYFT from $85.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark raised LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LYFT from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on LYFT from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LYFT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

