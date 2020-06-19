Lycopodium (ASX:LYL) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$4.37 ($3.10) and last traded at A$4.37 ($3.10), approximately 17,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.32 ($3.06).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$5.14. The stock has a market cap of $173.63 million and a PE ratio of 10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Get Lycopodium alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Chadwick bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.76 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,600.00 ($26,666.67).

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering consultancy services in the mining, metallurgical, rail, and manufacturing industries. The company provides feasibility studies, value engineering, and project development and implementation services to junior exploration companies and multinational producers; design, engineering, and project management solutions to the manufacturing and renewable energy facilities in Australia and South East Asia; and engineering, asset management, architecture, and professional infrastructure project consultancy services to private and public clients in Australia.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lycopodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lycopodium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.