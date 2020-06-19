Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUN shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.40 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total value of C$128,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,530,810.

Shares of LUN stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 137,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,136. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 48.81.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$507.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

