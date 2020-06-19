Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $300.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.88.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $304.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $324.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $30,000,738.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,883 shares of company stock worth $99,999,851 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,018.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,527 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,952,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.