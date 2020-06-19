Ltd. Braslyn Sells 600,000 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $41,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,535,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,981,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.51. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.36). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. The company’s revenue was down 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 27.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

