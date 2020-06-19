Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.12.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $135.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,809. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $136.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

