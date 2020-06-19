Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $16.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Lovesac stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lovesac will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $61,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 244.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

