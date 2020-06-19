Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.26.

AVGO stock opened at $318.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.52 and a 200 day moving average of $285.65. The firm has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,809 shares of company stock valued at $41,955,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

