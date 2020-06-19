Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 20,087 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,935,000 after buying an additional 7,601,512 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,801,000 after buying an additional 4,167,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $797,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

