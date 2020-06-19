Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $3.32 Million in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 210,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.29% of Delek US as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,964,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Get Delek US alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DK. Cowen cut their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Delek US stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.02. Delek US Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). Delek US had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.