Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $546,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $51,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

NYSE:ITW opened at $170.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.27 and its 200 day moving average is $168.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.