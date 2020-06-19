Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Position Lessened by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 363,099 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Logitech International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,703,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Logitech International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

LOGI stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. Logitech International SA has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $709.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Logitech International SA will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 27th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $596,096.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 145,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $8,373,013.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,908 shares in the company, valued at $47,514,133.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 351,941 shares of company stock worth $18,354,799. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.