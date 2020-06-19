Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $439.31.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Argus cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSE LMT traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $380.07. 283,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,505. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,737,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after buying an additional 252,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9,334.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 149,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 147,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

