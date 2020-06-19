Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) versus Switch (NASDAQ:SWCH) Critical Comparison

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Livongo Health alerts:

This table compares Livongo Health and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livongo Health -22.05% -11.81% -8.88% Switch 1.27% 3.16% 1.22%

38.7% of Livongo Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Livongo Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Switch shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Livongo Health and Switch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livongo Health 0 1 14 0 2.93 Switch 0 1 6 1 3.00

Livongo Health presently has a consensus target price of $54.53, indicating a potential downside of 22.23%. Switch has a consensus target price of $20.43, indicating a potential upside of 12.24%. Given Switch’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Switch is more favorable than Livongo Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Livongo Health and Switch’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livongo Health $170.20 million 40.30 -$55.27 million ($1.01) -69.43 Switch $462.31 million 9.51 $8.92 million $0.15 121.33

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Livongo Health. Livongo Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Switch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Switch beats Livongo Health on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Switch

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.