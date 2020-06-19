Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Litigation Capital Management Ltd (LON:LIT) dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.37 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 53.80 ($0.68), approximately 56,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.71).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on shares of Litigation Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 million and a P/E ratio of 4.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.50.

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia. It offers funding of contentious commercial litigation and class actions, as well as corporate risk management associated with litigation.

