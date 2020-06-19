Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Wincanton (LON:WIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON WIN opened at GBX 195 ($2.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.86 million and a PE ratio of 5.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 199.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 249.74. Wincanton has a 1-year low of GBX 140 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 319 ($4.06).

Get Wincanton alerts:

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.