Leo Quinn Purchases 58 Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) insider Leo Quinn purchased 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($191.19).

Leo Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Leo Quinn sold 172,973 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.35), for a total value of £454,918.99 ($578,998.33).

On Friday, May 15th, Leo Quinn acquired 61 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £148.23 ($188.66).

On Wednesday, April 15th, Leo Quinn acquired 63 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($192.44).

LON:BBY opened at GBX 266.40 ($3.39) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 253.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 250.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 14.17. Balfour Beatty plc has a 1-year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 296.94 ($3.78).

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Balfour Beatty to GBX 265 ($3.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Balfour Beatty to GBX 320 ($4.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Balfour Beatty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 313.75 ($3.99).

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

