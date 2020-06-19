Leo Quinn Purchases 58 Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) insider Leo Quinn purchased 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($191.19).
Leo Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 8th, Leo Quinn sold 172,973 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.35), for a total value of £454,918.99 ($578,998.33).
- On Friday, May 15th, Leo Quinn acquired 61 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £148.23 ($188.66).
- On Wednesday, April 15th, Leo Quinn acquired 63 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($192.44).
LON:BBY opened at GBX 266.40 ($3.39) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 253.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 250.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 14.17. Balfour Beatty plc has a 1-year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 296.94 ($3.78).
Balfour Beatty Company Profile
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.
